Covington to test remote work plan starting tomorrow

Preparing for a possible spread of COVID-19, the City of Covington is testing a remote work plan for non-essential city employees starting tomorrow, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

From the post: “In preparation for the possible spread of COVID-19 in Covington and the surrounding area, the City of Covington is working on a remote work plan for a majority of employees. With the intention of minimizing a disruption in non-essential services, the City has decided to test a remote work plan beginning the morning of Friday, March 13. Non-essential employees will not report to work but will be conducting business as usual. Business will not be conducted at City Hall.

Citizens can rest assured all emergency services will continue operating at a high level. While it is hoped the need for a long-term remote work solution isn’t necessary, City officials want to test the program and determine any deficiencies in the case remote work becomes a necessity.

“We certainly don’t want this to cause a sense of panic in the community and it shouldn’t,” said City Manager Dr. Scott Andrews. “Citizens should be comforted knowing their government is proactive and is taking steps to ensure a minimal impact on services should the virus become widespread”

Customers can use www.cityofcovington.org as a source to pay utility bills and stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 news the City has to share. Citizens are also urged to follow the City’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/cityofcovingtonga for information.”

Newton County Public Information Officer Bryan Fazio said late Thursday afternoon that county offices will continue to operate normally.



