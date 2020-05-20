Covington shooting suspect charged with murder

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington woman who was a victim in last week’s shooting incident at Fieldcrest Walk Apartments died Tuesday.

La’Peachah Nash was reportedly shot in the head by 22-year-old Conyers woman Dalanna Bailey at Fieldcrest last Wednesday night. According to Newton County Coroner Tommy Davis, Nash was pronounced brain dead Friday, May 15, and later transported to the GBI Headquarters in Decatur for an autopsy. She was 27.

Bailey was arrested last Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Nash and male victim Deshawn Grayson, 20, following an argument at the apartment complex. The Covington Police Department stated that warrants have now been taken out to charge Bailey with Nash’s murder.

“We’ve been in constant contact with Ms. Nash’s mother throughout our investigation and knew that our victim would unfortunately not recover from her injuries,” CPD Captain Ken Malcom said. “We are now taking additional warrants for the suspect in this investigation, Dalanna Bailey, for murder. Our hearts and prayers go out to Ms. Nash’s family.”

According to the CPD, Bailey arrived at the scene with her 11-month-old child and proceeded to get into an argument with Grayson, the father of her child. In the midst of their dispute, Nash, Grayson’s girlfriend, allegedly made an attempt to flee from the scene in her vehicle before suffering a gunshot wound to the head and crashing her vehicle in the parking lot.

Bailey also allegedly shot Grayson, wounding his shoulder, and fled from the scene Wednesday night before being arrested in Lithonia on Thursday morning. She was located at a Knight's Inn motel with her 11-month-old child, who was found unharmed.