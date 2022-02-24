Covington receives Georgia Trend-GMA Visionary City Award

COVINGTON, Ga. — The city of Covington was recently announced a Georgia Trend-Georgia Municipal Association Visionary City Award recipient.

Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) Member Services Consultant Sherri Bailey formally presented the award to city leaders during a city council meeting Monday, Feb. 21. Bailey said GMA, in partnership with Gwinnett County-based magazine Georgia Trend, created the Visionary City Awards three years ago to recognize and highlight initiatives and projects of cities that “have inspired civility and created communities of positive change across Georgia.”

The city of Covington was one of nine total municipalities to earn the award. Bailey said Covington was selected in part because of City Manager Scott Andrew’s creation of a “Community Engagement” initiative that helped unify residents.

“Recognizing the immense growth in Covington, City Manager Scott Andrews prioritized creating a ‘Community Engagement’ initiative to help bring residents together, increase participation in local government and enhance the community,” Bailey said. “This ongoing initiative has seen success through groups and programs such as police review boards; a sustainability committee; a spiritual leaders' task force called ‘Spirit of Covington;’ a diversity task force called ‘Stronger Together;’ a public art initiative called ‘PAINT;’ and a youth council.

“While some of these groups are still planning their work, measurable achievements from this initiative have been seen by others, such as the PAINT program where residents added to the aesthetic vibrancy of the community by painting five fire hydrants and electrical boxes,” she continued. “Other groups, such as the ‘Spirit of Covington’ consists of faith leaders working together to plan an upcoming community event and concert called ‘A Night of Hope.’ The goal is to bring the town together for an evening of celebration and unity, with the hope that this event can serve as a platform for addressing homelessness and poverty.”

A few other initiatives Covington was recognized for included the opening of a seasonal warming shelter, success of an ice rink at Legion Field, work on the Cricket Frog Trail and the city's award-winning newsletters.

“This recognition is a testament to the efforts of our amazing volunteers, visionary board members and our outstanding staff,” Andrews told The Covington News. “We are truly a unique community to be considered historic and visionary at the same time.”

Other cities to be recognized were Acworth, Moultrie, Cornelia, Ringgold, Tybee Island, Canton, Lawrenceville and Macon-Bibb County.

Cities are measured and judged for the award based on how a city’s initiatives or projects demonstrate the following:

• Civic Engagement – Comprehensive community engagement in the planning and execution of the initiative/project that inspires and fosters unique ways for citizens to participate in the development and improvement of their community.

• Inclusiveness and Equity – Involvement of diverse segments and perspectives (ethnic, racial, socio-economic, age, people with disabilities and others) in initiative/project decision-making.

• Collaboration – Cross-sector collaboration (business, local government, nonprofits, military, etc.) and regional collaboration.

• Innovation – Resourceful methods of delivering services that address a community need, significantly improve an existing service or leverage community resources.

• Long-term Value to the Community – Plans that ensure the continual fulfillment of this initiative/project through the transition of elected officials, city staff and/or initiative/project leaders.