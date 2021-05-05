Covington proclaims May as Foster Care, CASA, Foster Family Recognition Month

COVINGTON, Ga. — More than 93 Newton County families are certified to provide foster care.

To honor those families and the various organizations that help meet the needs of children in foster care, such as Alcovy CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), Mayor Steve Horton proclaimed May to be Foster Care, CASA, Foster Family Recognition Month.

“I think there’s nothing on this Earth that's more important than tending to the needs and care of children,” Horton said during the city council’s May 3 meeting.

In part, the proclamation states, “… Whereas, we must come together as a community to recognize the important role foster parents play I caring for children who have experienced abuse and neglect, supporting family reunification and building strong communities; and whereas, we must come together as a community to recognize the vital role a CASA Volunteer has in the life of a child in foster care in caring for their best interest and being the voice of the child; and whereas, during National Foster Care Month we celebrate all those who have invited a child in need into their hearts and homes and express our profound appreciation for those who make foster care possible…”

Representatives of Alcovy CASA were on hand for the meeting and briefly expressed their thanks to the mayor and council for their support.

The city’s proclamation came on the heels of Gov. Brian Kemp’s signing of multiple bills Monday that essentially “cut the red tape” and make it easier for families to open their home to fostering children.