Covington police are searching for Jerry Lenard Cobb, who has been missing since Nov. 25.

Cobb is described as a Black male, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen in the Puckett Street area of Covington wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

If anyone has information about Cobb, they are asked to call Detective Jeff Bruno at 678-858-2194 (jeff.bruno@covingtonpolice.com).