Covington Police issue lookout for shooting suspect

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington Police Department posted a lookout for D’andre Wilson-Epps and Terri Veal on Tuesday.

According to a post on the CPD’s Facebook page, Wilson-Epps shot at a house on Harmony Place in January 2020 and warrants were obtained for his arrest. On April 18, 2020, he pulled a gun on his co-worker during an argument and fired shots in the SKC parking lot. Warrants have been obtained, but Wilson-Epps has not been arrested.

He was last seen in a blue Honda Civic alongside Terri Veal.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Julie English at 770-385-2148 or Julie.english@covingtonpolice.com. Additionally, anonymous tips may be submitted at www.covingtonpolice.com.