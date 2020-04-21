By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Covington Police issue lookout for shooting suspect
Covington police
Covington police respond to a kidnapping call outside Wells Fargo on Highway 142 North on Wednesday afternoon, June 13, 2018. - photo by Jackie Gutknecht
Staff Reports
Updated: April 21, 2020, 3:16 p.m.

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington Police Department posted a lookout for D’andre Wilson-Epps and Terri Veal on Tuesday.

According to a post on the CPD’s Facebook page, Wilson-Epps shot at a house on Harmony Place in January 2020 and warrants were obtained for his arrest. On April 18, 2020, he pulled a gun on his co-worker during an argument and fired shots in the SKC parking lot. Warrants have been obtained, but Wilson-Epps has not been arrested.

He was last seen in a blue Honda Civic alongside Terri Veal.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Julie English at 770-385-2148 or Julie.english@covingtonpolice.com. Additionally, anonymous tips may be submitted at www.covingtonpolice.com.