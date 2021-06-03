Covington Police Chief suffers ‘light stroke’

COVINGTON, Ga. — The city’s police department will be without their “No. 1” for a few weeks as Chief Stacey Cotton recently suffered what he called a “light stroke.”

In a statement to The Covington News, Cotton said he had a medical episode May 24 and after doctors diagnosed him with a stroke, he has since been resting at home.

Cotton said he was encouraged by the community’s support over the last several days.

“I would like to first say thank you for all the calls, cards and, most importantly, the prayers,” Cotton stated. “I did have a light stroke on the 24th of May. I am working with my [doctors] to try and heal and get back to my daily routine, except for a few minor changes. The [doctors] have adamantly ordered that I get a lot of rest for the next few weeks, so I am going to try [to do] just that.

“I am at home and doing fine as my wife, Lana, my boys and my family are providing the best care anyone could hope for,” he continued.

“I am confident that in my absence, the men and women at the Covington Police Department will continue to provide the citizens of Covington with the effective and professional police services that they do day-in and day-out. I have all the confidence in the world in those men and women.

“Again, I want to say thank you to all for the uplifting during this time.”

Cotton first joined the Covington Police Department in 1987. He has served as chief of police for the last 20-plus years.

Assistant Chief Philip Bradford said the chief has been missed, but as Cotton stated, the department will carry on despite his absence.

“We’re just going to continue doing what we do,” Bradford said. “We’re going to continue providing the type of service that we know he’d be proud of to the city of Covington.

“If there’s a big event that comes up, we know he’s just a phone call away if we really need him,” Bradford said, “but we plan for days like this. We’re always ready to step in and go to work.”

Bradford pointed to Cotton’s leadership style and work ethic as a major factor in the department being prepared for these kinds of situations.

“Chief’s mindset —the he works — he’s constantly trying to build leaders,” he said. “You know, it’s ‘what’s next for you?’ and ‘How can we afford officers the opportunity to better themselves?’”

Bradford, who’s been with the department for just a few years more than Cotton, said he looks forward to when the chief is able to return.

“We want him back with us as soon as he’s able,” Bradford said. “But we know he needs his rest, and we wish him nothing but the best in his recovery.”