Covington physician, businessman Dr. Jim Stillerman dies

COVINGTON, Ga. — A memorial service is planned for Thursday, March 2, for longtime Covington physician and businessman Dr. Jim Stillerman who died last week.

Stillerman, 70, died Saturday, Feb. 25.

He was a co-owner of Alcovy Fitness and Wellness and volunteered with the Willing Helpers free clinic, according to an obituary from J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home.

Stillerman was an active member of Covington First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and taught Sunday school for more than a quarter of a century.

He earned degrees from the University of Georgia and Georgia State University before receiving his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Medical College of Georgia.

Stillerman then completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Emory University before opening a medical practice in internal medicine in Covington that he operated for more than 30 years.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pam Stillerman; his children and their spouses, Tom and Erin Stillerman, and Liz and Philip Anderson; his grandchildren, Nora and Emma Stillerman; his siblings, Jane and Jim Stoakes, and Bill and Kathy Stillerman “and his devoted pets, Julie and Daisy,” the obituary stated.

The family is set to receive friends at Covington First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, March 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. A memorial service is set for Thursday, March 2, at 11 a.m. at the same location with the Rev. Neely Rentz Lane and the Rev. Erin Morgan officiating. The service is scheduled to be live streamed on the Covington First Presbyterian Church Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Covington First Presbyterian Church, 1169 Clark St SW, Covington, GA 30014, or Willing Helpers Clinic, 4186 Mill St. NE, Covington, GA 30014.

J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home-T.E. Davis Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.



