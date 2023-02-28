Covington officials bury time capsule in honor of 2022 Bicentennial

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington city staff members and former and current elected officials buried a time capsule outside Covington City Hall in downtown Covington Friday, Feb. 24, in honor of the city's Bicentennial (200th anniversary) in 2022.

The capsule includes Bicentennial memorabilia including shirts, banners, posters, and newspapers from events during the year including the Roots Concert, Fourth of July, and the Lighting of the Square; a copy of the City Budget; a flyer for the Covington Farmer's Market; a Covington Police and Fire challenge coin; a 2022 city event calendar; a Covington City hat; a 2022 commemorative Coca Cola bottle (UGA national championship); the Bicentennial flag that flew over City Hall during the year; a copy of the final Council meeting agenda; some promotional flyers from the Welcome Center with a record of tourism numbers for the year; two Discover Covington travel bags; a small piece of the historic magnolia tree that formerly was on the Square; a contribution from representatives of the county government; some personal contributions from the City Council such as business cards, memorabilia, and notes; Mayor Steve Horton's contribution of his remarks from the event; and a New Testament Bible.



