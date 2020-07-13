Covington-Newton Chamber names Fazio membership director

COVINGTON, Ga. — A resident of Covington since 2014, Amelia Fazio will join the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce as membership director, the chamber recently announced.





Fazio's role will be to help further the goals of the local business community, according to the chamber.





She graduated from The University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla., with a degree in communications, specializing in public and organizational communication.





After spending several years in marketing and public relations management for arts and cultural non-profits, Fazio developed sales territories in the wholesale Business-to-Business apparel industry.





Fazio has been an active member of the Junior League and most recently served on the board of the Friends of Newton Parks. She will begin her role as membership director in mid-July.



