Covington native sentenced after 2019 Operation End Game arrest

MACON, Ga. — Two more men were sentenced after their arrests in Operation End Game, an effort that brought multiple law enforcement agencies together to try and stop people preying on underage victims in the Athens area for sex.

District Judge C. Royal Ashley on Thursday sentenced 48-year-old Michael Turner of Columbus, Mississippi, and formerly of Covington, to 46 months in prison, and 28-year-old Morgan Kelby Andrews of Maxeys to 20 months in prison.

Both pleaded guilty in federal court to use of facilities in interstate and foreign commerce to transmit information about a minor.

Nine men ranging in age from 19-53 were arrested in July 2019 as part of a three-day effort.