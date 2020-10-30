Covington native named National FFA president

COVINGTON, Ga. — Doster “Dos” Harper, of Covington, has been named the National FFA President for 2020-2021.



Harper is a 2018 graduate of Eastside High School and was recongized as The Covington News’ Youth of the Year.

Harper is currently attending the University of Georgia, majoring in agriscience and environmental systems.

Each year, the National FFA Organization selects six student members to represent the organization as a national FFA officer for a one-year term.

The primary responsibility of a national officer is to serve the organization in local, state, national and international activities in a way that will “inform, motivate and inspire FFA members, advisors, state staff, teachers and others to achieve the mission, strategies and core goals of the organization.”

Friday afternoon, Gov. Kemp congratulated Harper on his achievement after the news broke late Thursday night.

"Congratulations to Georgia’s own Doster Harper on his election as president of the National FFA Organization," the governor wrote on Facebook. "You and your fellow officers will inspire the next generation of leaders in our state’s No. 1 industry. Great work, go Dawgs, and Keep Choppin'!"



