Covington mourns beloved street sweeper

COVINGTON, Ga. — Clean streets often go unappreciated, despite the hard work it takes to keep them litter-free.



As the city of Covington’s street sweeper, it was Dexter Lamar Scott’s job to make sure that happened, and it was a job he took great pride in.

Scott, 53, reportedly died Tuesday, Sept. 14, after battling COVID-19.

“Our hearts are heavy today at the City and around the community as one our own City of Covington family, Dexter L. Scott, has passed away,” a city spokesperson stated on social media. “Dexter started with the city in May 1996 and most recently was THE MAN when it came to keeping our City streets swept. Honored at our Employee Appreciation lunch in June for 25 years of service, Dexter would often be driving the street sweeper while most of us were still enjoying the comfort of bed. After any special event on the Square, he would make sure the streets looked better than before the event had started.

“For those of us who knew him around the halls and dock of City Hall, his jovial laugh was infectious; his spiritual encouragement uplifting; and stories of his beloved Barbara and children Dexter Jr. and Imani were filled with pride and unconditional love. Please keep his family and extended family in your prayers during this time of loss. We will miss you Dexter. Thank you for your dedicated service to our community and your friendship. Rest in peace our friend.”

Also in a social media post, Councilwoman Fleeta Baggett touted the work of Scott.

“When you live in the City you get used to night nosies, especially when you don’t sleep well,” Baggett wrote. “One of my favorites is the street sweeper. Today [Sept. 14] YOUR city sweeper, Dexter Scott died of COVID. He did a job with pride that not many even noticed. He was a classmate of my brothers and my friend. He will be missed. My heart is broken.”

A funeral service for Scott was held Saturday, Sept. 18, at Flat Rock Baptist Church with the assistance of Young-Levett Funeral Home in Covington.