Covington man facing charges in Oxford resident's death

A Covington man is facing negligent manslaughter charges in the recent death of a 54-year-old man in the Oxford area.

Terry Hall died in the Saturday night, Aug. 22, incident at his residence at 99 Edwards Road in Oxford.

William Russell White, 30, was being held today in the Newton County jail without bond on charges related to the incident which occurred between 6:30 and 7:05 p.m. at the victim’s residence at 99 Edwards Road in Oxford, according to a report from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Caitlin Jett of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said, “There was an altercation between a 54-year-old and a 30-year-old at a residence off Edwards Road in Oxford.

“The 54-year-old passed away as a result of the altercation; the 30-year-old is in custody,” Jett said.

It was neither gang-related nor drug-related, the report stated.

White, who is unemployed, was charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter and battery and two counts of cruelty to children, a report stated.

An investigation was continuing. No other information was immediately available.