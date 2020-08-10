Covington Fuzz Run goes virtual

COVINGTON, Ga. — Due to the "continued spread of COVID-19," the 37th annual Fuzz Run will become a virtual event, the Covington Police Department announced Monday.

The Fuzz Run is a fundraiser event for the Police Who Care Fund and has drawn more than 3,000 runners and spectators annually. The race began in 1983 as a way to raise money to aid officers who were injured or families of officers killed in the line of duty, consisting a 1-mile fun run and a 5K race — the same race format used today.

Race organizers said this year's race would be held virtually and remain open for one week starting Saturday, Sept. 12, at 8 a.m. through Saturday, Sept. 19, at noon.

Online registration will remain open at covingtonfuzzrun.com until Thursday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m. Packet pick-up will begin on Friday, Sept. 11, and continue through Friday, Sept. 18. There will also be a mailing option for those who prefer to receive their Fuzz Run swag in this way. Swag will include a T-shirt and PPE.

Police Chief Stacey Cotton said the decision to go virtual was made so the event wouldn't have to be potentially canceled later.

"Obviously we're very disappointed not to be able to hold the event in the way that we have in the past, but the COVID situation has made everybody change their plans," he said. "We just don't know what the future holds or how the numbers will look when it gets closer to the race date, so this is something we've done to be proactive."

Cotton said he looked forward to seeing the race return to its normal format in 2021.

The event has won the “Best Race in Georgia” award several times, which is voted on by runners participating in the “Run and See Georgia Grand Prix Series.”