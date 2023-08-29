Covington Fire Department: ‘Thank You’

Dear COV and Neighbors,

Saying thank you is not enough to capture the gratitude of our hearts towards the warm kindness that you all have expressed to us. COV rallied around our organization and our firefighting, EMS, Emergency Management and Public work partners that offered assistance to us during the devastating fire on our historic town square. The long hours and arduous tasks are seemingly less trying know that we are serving a community that appreciates and supports our organization. The well-wishes and generosity is greatly appreciated. Each member of our organization truly feels that we are simply doing our jobs and are humbled by the support that we receive not only during incidents such as this but on a regular basis. This support makes being a member of the Covington Fire Department a true honor.

With thanks and appreciation,

The Covington Fire Department