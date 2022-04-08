Covington drug disposal event for National Take Back Day set for April 30

COVINGTON, Ga. — The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

DEA is committed to making the nation’s communities safer and healthier, and it can be done by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths. While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, DEA is doing its part to further reduce drug-related violence.

At www.dea.gov/takebackday are resources to help dispose of unneeded medications in the home, seek substance abuse treatment and learn more about the drug overdose epidemic in the United States.

• Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse.

• Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision.

• The non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second only to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America.

• The majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs get them from family and friends — and the home medicine cabinet.

• Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Unused drugs that are flushed contaminate the water supply. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.

• Take-Back programs are the best way to dispose of old drugs. But if a program is not available:

- Take the meds out of the bottle;

- Mix them with something unappealing like used kitty litter or coffee grounds;

- Seal them in a bag or disposable container, and throw that away.

During the 21st National Take Back Day on Oct. 23, 2021 the State of Georgia had 56 participating law enforcement agencies with 66 collection sites collecting approximately 9,962 pounds of unused drugs. Since its inception, the state of Georgia has collected 170,951 pounds of items during Take Back Day.

The next Take Back Day event is scheduled for April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Individuals wanting more information can go to www.dea.gov/takebackday. The website shows where Collection Sites are located, updated PSAs, and results of past DEA Take Back Events. Under Other Resources law enforcement agencies that wish to host a collection site will be directed to DEA staff who can help them sign up and get them the supplies needed.

For more information on prescription drug abuse, goto: www.DEA.gov, www.JustThinkTwice.com and www.GetSmartAboutDrugs.com. To learn more about the Newton County Drug Free Community Coalition, contact Mollie Melvin at mollie.melvin@nwtnfamilyconnection.org or 770-330-7405. Newton County Drug Free Community Coalition coordinates efforts of organizations involved in prevention, treatment, or recovery of substance use disorders and related health issues, to educate the public about options for healthier lifestyle choices and increased well-being.



