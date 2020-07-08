Covington commits $1 million to pave Cricket Frog Trail

COVINGTON, Ga. — The City of Covington is putting $1 million towards paving the Cricket Frog Trail.

During its meeting Monday, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to dish out the funds to pave the trail, which should take about six months, City Manager Scott Andrews said.

“If it takes longer than six months, I’d be disappointed,” he said during the Zoom meeting.

Newton Trails holds a long-term lease on approximately 15 miles of the former Norfolk Southern Railroad right-of-way, including an approximate 3.6-mile portion (the Cricket Frog Trail) which runs through Covington. A standing agreement between the city and Newton Trails allows the city to develop, build and maintain a multi-use trail on the old rail bed.

“I identified the Cricket Frog Trail as a key component for community development the first time I visited Covington, and I actually spoke of its importance when I interviewed with the mayor and council for the city manager position,” Andrews said in a statement. “The trail acts not only as a source of exercise and transportation for some, but it is an economic driver for the city as well as the county. It is an extremely important piece of the puzzle we are assembling.”

Paving will begin at Emory Street, across from Covington City Hall, and proceed west to Spillers Drive near Washington Street. Once that portion is complete, the trail from Conyers Street to Eagle Drive will be paved. The city plans to pour concrete five inches thick and 12 feet wide, per Newton Trails' standard specifications, Andrews said.

Monday, the city entered into an executive services contract with the Atlanta based PATH Foundation to help facilitate the construction, design and engineering of the trail. The PATH Foundation will also complete the structural engineering for the railroad trestle located behind city hall.

The city is currently soliciting bids to begin clearing brush on the portion of the trail set to be paved, Andrews said. The city’s concrete contractor, Peachtree Construction, will pour the concrete and will be funded by the 2011 TSPLOST.

Newton Trails has funds from two grants, as well as donors, to contribute toward renovation and paving the trestle.

"Newton Trails is thrilled about this development," said Greg Richardson, Newton Trails' board chair. "Our organization has been working toward this end for many years. We are so appreciative of the vision and action of the city council, Mayor Steve Horton and City Manager Scott Andrews.”

In other business, the council: