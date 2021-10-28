Covington council approves more traffic studies for ‘roads of concern’

COVINGTON, Ga. — A proposal from Keck & Wood, Inc. to conduct more traffic studies throughout the city was unanimously approved during a special-called city council meeting Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The engineering firm had already been contracted by the Covington City Council to conduct a traffic analysis and parking study of the downtown area for approximately $100,000, which affects the Square and various streets leading into the Square. Results of downtown study are expected be presented in the coming weeks.

At the request of Covington Planning and Development Director Tres Thomas, who is also the city’s chief engineer, the council considered a proposal from Keck & Wood to to expand it’s traffic study services to include:

• Review of traffic studies conducted at Covington Town Center in 2016 and the Neely Farms Development in 2020; and a forthcoming traffic study for “the Callaway Tract” on City Pond Road.

• Roadway analysis of City Pond Road, Covington Bypass and Turner Lake Road, where engineers will evaluate the existing condition of these thoroughfares and help determine what changes (if any) are needed to best serve the areas as new developments are welcomed.

In total, the services of Keck & Wood Inc. could cost the city up to $31,000 based on the fee schedule. Without “concept level recommendations” for City Pond Road, Covington Bypass and Turner Lake Road, the cost would be only $22,000.

During a presentation Oct. 18, Thomas suggested studies at City Pond Road, Covington Bypass and Turner Lake Road because he considered them to be “roads of concern.”

“Not so much City Pond Road now, but it will be heavily traveled,” he said. “We have a lot of development going over there as you know with Covington Town Center and other things. Turner Lake Road, you know, is very busy. We’ve got additional development that will be coming in over there. And then, of course, the Bypass is, needless to say, we need some help over there.”

After Wednesday’s meeting, City Manager Scott Andrews said that the special meeting was called in urgency to “get the ball rolling” as the city is on the clock.

“The primary reason we had the called meeting was because it was time-sensitive, as we are under a time crunch during our moratorium,” Andrews said, “and every day counts.”

In September, the council voted to extend a moratorium on the acceptance of rezoning applications, preliminary plat petitions and special-use permit requests for residential development until Feb. 20, 2022. Mayor Steve Horton then explained the moratorium would allow city staff time to review current zoning ordinances and infrastructure concerns in regards to current and future residential projects, and then make recommendations to the council.

An emergency 30-day moratorium was first approved in August after Andrews said there were more than 5,000 residential units either approved or in the process of being approved to be built in the city. Andrews said the city needed time to review its infrastructure and zoning regulations to ensure Covington was adequately prepared for such growth.

At the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting, the council entered into executive session to discuss “land opportunities, potential litigation and personnel matters.”