Covington city manager achieves credentialed status

COVINGTON, Ga. – Covington City Manager Scott Andrews recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association, the city announced Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Andrews is one of 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Credentialing Program, a spokesperson for the city said.

“I recognized very early that Scott is a dedicated, committed and considerate local government manager and individual,” Covington Mayor Steve Horton said. “His achievement of the ICMA Credentialed Manager designation is of no surprise to me. Scott’s success is a combination of hard work and character. I am proud to know and work with him.”

To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned an advanced degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of ethics, integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.

“When we went through the interview process for the city manager position last year, Scott stood out from the start,” Councilwoman Susie Keck said. “We are very blessed to have him at our helm, and I know great things will continue to happen in our community under his leadership.”

Andrews has more than 17 years of local government leadership experience. Prior to his appointment in Covington, he served as assistant city administrator in Smyrna; economic development director in Sugar Hill; and several other leadership roles in Temple Terrace, Florida. Andrews has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, a master’s degree in public administration and a doctoral degree in organizational leadership.

“This designation recognizes Scott’s commitment to not only his own professional development, but also his commitment to the city of Covington and its residents,” said Blaine Williams, president of the Georgia City and County Management Association.

Andrews has made significant contributions to several other organizations, including serving as the ICMA Student Chapter Mentor to Georgia Gwinnett College and Clark Atlanta University. He also serves on numerous committees with the International City/County Management Association and the Georgia City/County Manager’s Association.

ICMA has 13,000 members in 27 countries including educators, students and other local government employees.