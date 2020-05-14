Covington Branch Library to offer curbside pick-up service

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Library System will begin offering curbside pick-up service at its Covington branch Tuesday, May 19.

This service will be available on a weekly basis Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m.-5 p.m., but only by appointment. Those with scheduled appointments will be permitted to retrieve materials placed on hold from the meeting room side entrance of the Covington Branch Library on Floyd Street.

NCLS staff will be made available to check out items on hold and bring them to customers’ vehicles in the curbside line. Arrows will be placed in the curbside parking lot to direct patrons. Furthermore, both staff members and customers are asked to wear protective masks to ensure safety.

The staff will start reaching out to patrons who have reserved materials on Thursday, May 14, to begin setting up appointments. All in-house services and programming will remain suspended until further notice.

Library items may be placed on hold via the PINES website or by visiting www.newtonlibraries.org and clicking on the PINES icon. Additionally, starting May 18, patrons will be able to call 678-729-1350 from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and request items be held.

For more information about the curbside pick-up service or additional inquiries, contact the Newton County Library System at tellus@newtonlibraries.com.