Covington approves $80,000 land purchase contract

COVINGTON, Ga. — Property south of Central Park, totaling nearly 57 acres, could soon belong to the city of Covington.

During its meeting Monday, the Covington City Council approved the purchase contract of two tracts of land — one 33.8-acre property located off Blackwell Street and Thrash Street and one 20.8-acre property located off Sara Drive — for $80,000, but the sale’s completion depends on the outcome of the appraisal.

“The contract will be contingent upon the property appraising for a minimum of the purchase price,” Special Projects Coordinator Randy Conner told the council.

The reason for purchasing the property, Conner said, would be to connect residents from the southwest corner of the city to Central Park and to the trail system, “which will carry them to the downtown area and leads to the northern end of Central Park.”

“It actually ties us into the bypass on the southern end of Covington,” Conner said. “There are wetlands and flood plains there… It would not be conducive for building a subdivision or anything of that nature. What we’re planning to use it for is pretty much what it’s laid out to do.

“It would connect those people that currently have to walk out onto Flat Shoals Road or ride their bikes along the road,” he continued. “It would allow faster and safer access to the downtown area for those people, and that is the main purpose for this.”

Purchasing the “heavily wooded” property, which is bordered by Dried Indian Creek, would allow Central Park to surpass total 200 acres, Conner said. It would also connect Central Park to Spillers Park, located off Jefferson Avenue.

He also called the property a potential “catalyst to start revitalization” along Washington Street.

After discussion concluded, the council approved the mayor to sign the purchase agreement by a vote of 5-1. Councilman Kenneth Morgan opposed.