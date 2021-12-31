COVID rise leads judge to postpone Newton January jury date to February

COVINGTON, Ga. — Those told to report Jan. 10 for jury duty in Covington will instead begin their service in February.

The January 2022 term of court in Covington will begin the week of Feb. 14 instead of Jan. 10, said Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Foster.

"Please be advised — as a result of the rapidly rising rate of infection and the greater apparent transmissibility of the latest COVID-19 variant, the Newton County January 2022 term of court, regular civil and special criminal trial session, currently beginning Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Judge Horace J. Johnson Judicial Center in Covington, Georgia, has been postponed until the week beginning Monday, Feb. 14, 2022," Foster announced.

He said jurors summonsed do not need to appear Jan. 10 and will receive a new notice for the Feb. 14 date.