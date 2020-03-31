COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Available in Covington with Doctor's Note

Covington will now have a drive-through COVID-19 testing for specific individuals with a doctor referral, according to the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments.

GNRHDP opened a COVID-19 drive through pilot site in Covington on March 17 to test symptomatic front-line health care workers, first responders and high risk, vulnerable populations.

The drive through facility operates by appointment only. The collection sites are only for individuals who have a medical-provider referral through the Department of Public Health’s referral system or meet the following criteria for testing

Those serving on the front lines as a healthcare worker, first responder, long-term care facility, or law enforcement (or their families).



Individuals caring for the elderly (defined by CDC as 65 years of age and older) or individuals with chronic, underlying health conditions.



Individuals working in a congregate setting such as a long-term care facility, assisted living facility, etc. (or their families).



The elderly (defined by CDC as 65 years of age and older)or individuals with chronic, underlying health conditions.

Because testing supplies are limited, current testing is limited to the individual in the categories above. Identifying infection in these populations may have a significant impact on our healthcare system.

More information can be found on the Health Department’s website at www.gnrhealth.com/covid-19-info.

Additional information about COVID-19, including the most up to date number of cases in the state, can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/.