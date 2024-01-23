Wendy Patterson promoted to EMA director

NEWTON COUNTY — County manager Harold Cooper named Newton County’s new Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director on Jan. 12.

Wendy Patterson was promoted to fill the role after serving as the interim EMA director since March 27, 2023.

Patterson is appreciative of the opportunity.

“I am very honored to be the EMA Director,” Patterson said via a press release. “Jody Nolan left a legacy for this county and there will never be another person like him. We all want to strive to do the very best we can for the citizens of this county and for the safety of all.”

For the past 11 years, Patterson has worked for Newton County beginning in the District Attorney’s office. In 2016, she transitioned to the EMA as a specialist. Then, began leadership of the department upon the passing of previous director, Jody Nolan.

With Patterson in the interim capacity, the EMA has worked with community and public safety organizations during several emergencies. Those emergencies include tornadoes in southern Newton County in January 2023, severe thunderstorms in August 2023 and, most recently, flooding on Jan. 9, 2024.

Cooper recognized all that Patterson has done for the county.

“Wendy has been a diligent, vigilant and dedicated member of the Newton County team,” Cooper said via a press release. “Her efforts have been tremendous.”

Patterson is the third director-level hire by Cooper, who started with the county in May 2023. She is the second promoted from within.

Scott Sirotkin was hired as Director of Geographic Information Services on Oct. 23. Michael Bodine, a resident of Newton County, was hired as Director of Information Services on Sept. 11.

“We have very talented individuals working for the residents of Newton County,” Cooper said via a press release. “It is truly terrific to not only see that talent at work every day, but to also see these talented people develop and thrive and become leaders in this community.”



