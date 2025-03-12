Stephanie Lindsey files petition against State over suspension from office

NEWTON COUNTY – Elected District 3 Commissioner Stephanie Lindsey is challenging her suspension from the Newton County Board of Commissioners. Lindsey, who was suspended by Governor Brian Kemp on Friday, filed a petition with the Fulton County Superior Court on March 11 against the State of Georgia. The petition challenges code O.C.G.A. § 45-5-6, the code that outlines the protocol for indicted public officials.