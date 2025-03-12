By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Stephanie Lindsey files petition against State over suspension from office
Lindsey was suspended by Gov. Kemp on March 7
NEWTON COUNTY – Elected District 3 Commissioner Stephanie Lindsey is challenging her suspension from the Newton County Board of Commissioners. Lindsey, who was suspended by Governor Brian Kemp on Friday, filed a petition with the Fulton County Superior Court on March 11 against the State of Georgia. The petition challenges code O.C.G.A. § 45-5-6, the code that outlines the protocol for indicted public officials.