Stephanie Finnie launches candidacy for Newton Superior Clerk of Court

NEWTON COUNTY – Stephanie Finnie, a devoted and long-standing resident of Newton County for nearly 28 years, is thrilled to announce her candidacy for the esteemed position of Newton County Superior Clerk of Court.

With a rich tapestry of experience and an unwavering commitment to public service, Finnie aims to build on her impressive record and succeed the retiring Clerk, Linda Hays.

Having grown up in the heart of Newton County and graduating from Heritage High School in 1988, Stephanie Finnie embodies the essence of community engagement.

Celebrating 27 years of a steadfast marriage with her well-renowned husband Gerald, she brings not only a professional record but also a deep-rooted connection to the county she aims to serve.

Finnie’s journey in public service is a testament to her determination and relentless pursuit of excellence. Commencing her career as a 911 communications operator, she steadily climbed the ranks, proving herself as Deputy Court Clerk before ascending to the esteemed role of the Clerk of Court for the Covington Municipal Court in 2005—an office she continues to excel in. In her present role at City of Covington, as Court Clerk, Stephanie collaborates seamlessly with Judges, legal experts, and the citizens of Newton County.

Her dedication to upholding the highest standards of public service is palpable in her day-to-day interactions. She navigates the intricate web of regulations set by the City of Covington, Newton County, and the State of Georgia with precision, integrity, and competence.

Stephanie Finnie’s reputation as an emblem of efficiency resonates throughout the city, and her commitment to excellence is set to shine even brighter in the Superior Clerk’s position.

Her journey is a testament to her consistent dedication, ensuring that the legacy she has built will thrive in her new role. Having completed all required state-sanctioned training, including two extensive programs through the University of Georgia Government Management Program and Certified Municipal Court Program, Stephanie remains deeply invested in her professional growth.

With passion in her heart, she humbly seeks the support of the community that she holds dear, as she embarks on this new chapter of service. Join us in rallying behind Stephanie Finnie, an exceptional leader poised to elevate Newton County’s judicial system and amplify community welfare. Her candidacy marks a promising new dawn for our county’s future.