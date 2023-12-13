Recall attempt of BOC chairman unsuccessful

NEWTON COUNTY – After a months-long process, an attempt to recall Newton County Board of Commissioners chairman Marcello Banes was unsuccessful.

The process began back in September, when Newton County resident Susan Jackson first requested the recall application to remove Banes from office and for the county to hold a special election to fill his seat.

Supporters of the recall claimed that Banes had been a participant in alleged misconduct with county funds and had a strained working relationship with commissioners on the board – mainly with District 3 representative Alana Sanders.

After an insufficient filing on the first application, Jackson gathered the signatures from 100 verified voters from the 2020 election, and was granted the petition on Oct. 18.

In order for the recall to continue, the petition would have required signatures from 23,698 of the 78,994 registered voters – which equates to 30 percent – that were eligible to vote in the 2020 election. The deadline to have those signatures submitted was Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

Board of Elections chairman Phil Johnson stated that the petition was not turned into their office by the deadline, making the application invalid.

“They [the applicant] did not even turn the application in by the deadline, so consequently the petition became invalid after that,” Johnson said.

With no appeal process in place, this effectively ends the active petition.

Johnson stated that a recall application can be submitted at any time barring the proper procedures, but that the process would have to be restarted.

“They would have to come in and apply again for an application for the petition with 100 signatures. We, the election board, would then issue a recall petition number,” Johnson said. “But they would have to start over again.”

The Covington News attempted to contact chairman Banes, but did not hear back.



