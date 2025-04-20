Newton County Senior Services to celebrate Older American’s Month throughout May

Newton County Senior Services is celebrating Older American’s Month throughout May with several events proving our seniors “Flip the Script on Aging”.

May will highlight how Newton County seniors transform how society perceives, talks about and approaches aging.

Older Americans Month kicks off May 2, with the Annual Chairman/Mayor’s Walk beginning at the Newton County Historic Courthouse and concluding one mile away at the Josephine B. Brown Senior Center.

Newton County Interim Chairman Linda Hays and Covington Mayor Fleeta Baggett will begin the festivities at 10 a.m. at 1124 Clark Street, before joining members of Newton County’s Senior Services on the walk to 6183 Turner Lake Road, Covington.

Seniors will then participate in entertainment, games, lunch and fellowship to celebrate Older American’s Month’s theme of “Flip the Script on Aging”.

The celebration will conclude Friday, May 23, with a concert in the park at Turner Lake from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It is a blessing to see our seniors, who have achieved and accomplished so many things, remain active in our community,” said Freda Reed, Newton County’s Senior Services Director. “We will honor all our fabulous seniors all month and I invite you to join me in celebrating these wonderful men and women or joining us here at the Josephine B. Brown Senior Center.”