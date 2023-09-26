Newton County Senior Center to host senior expo and health fair Oct. 27

NEWTON COUNTY - Newton County Senior Services in partnership with CareSource Foundation and Northeast Georgia Area Agency of Aging is hosting its Senior Expo and Health Fair Friday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This informational event will be held at the Josephine B. Brown Senior Center, located at 6183 Turner Lake Road. All seniors are invited to the event, with the first 150 who sign in receiving a free gift and lunch.

The expo will feature demonstrations, blood pressure checks, health screenings, information services, an arts and craft sale, vendors and more. For a business or individual who would like to be a vendor or exhibitor, please come by the Senior Center for an application or email your request to freed@co.newton.ga.us. Deadline for registration is Oct. 12.

For more information, call 770-787-0038.