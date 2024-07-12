Newton County receives improved ISO rating Newton County residents will see a reduction in their homeowners’ insurance when its newly improved Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating goes into effect on Oct. 1. Latest Citizens weigh in on chairman Banes’ indictment Newton County Board of Commissioners approve FY25 budget; taxes set to increase Love is Love Cooperative Farm announced as 2024 Newton County Conservationist of the Year Newton County Sheriff’s Office tees off 5th annual back to school golf tournament