While a shakeup at the chairman position has provided some change to Newton County, taxpayers will not have to worry about paying two chairman salaries. The Covington News has confirmed that suspended chairman Marcello Banes will not receive his annual salary while he is under suspension. Banes was suspended on Aug. 1 by Governor Brian Kemp following his indictment on money laundering charges by a federal grand jury.
Newton County not paying Marcello Banes while suspended; Lanier Sims to receive full salary