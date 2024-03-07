Newton County K-9 provides safety at Atlanta Motor Speedway

A familiar face from Newton County was in attendance at the NASCAR races at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

K-9 Dori and her handler, Cpl. Troy Mason, represented the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) in Hampton last weekend as they helped provide security for the track for the thousands in attendance.

K-9 Dori is an explosive detection canine and it was her job to secure the speedway site of any potential explosive devices.

According to a picture from the NCSO, K-9 Dori’s favorite driver is Cup driver and 2024 Daytona 500 winner William Byron, who would go on to finish 17th in the Sunday race.