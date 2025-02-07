NCSO reminds fans to drive sober on Super Bowl Sunday

For Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to remind drivers: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

Get ahead of the game and create your plan now. If you’re going out to a Super Bowl party and plan to drink alcohol, make sure you have a designated driver to get you home safely. If you’re hosting a party, provide plenty of food and nonalcoholic drink options for your guests, especially for designated drivers. If you’re a designated driver, be the night’s MVP and keep that commitment front and center.

“The Super Bowl is a special night each year for our community to come together to celebrate, but we need responsible drivers on our roads,” Sheriff Ezell Brown stated. “If you are planning to be away from home during Super Bowl LIX, make a game plan to ensure you don’t find yourself without a designated driver. If you’re hosting a party, make sure you take care of your designated drivers. Remind your friends and family: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”

Drunk driving can have serious consequences, including causing a crash that could result in injuries or death for yourself, a loved one, or a stranger. Help set up your team — your friends, family and other partygoers — for a night of success.

Host a Winning Party

If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, prepare plenty of snacks and nonalcoholic drinks for your guests and designated drivers. Ask guests to designate their sober drivers in advance. Remind drinking guests that they have a long evening ahead of them, and encourage them to pace themselves, eat food and drink plenty of water.

Another important reminder: Never serve alcohol to minors. If an underage person drinks and drives, the person who provided the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury or death caused by the underage driver.

Be the DD MVP

If you’re planning to be a designated driver, know that you’re the night’s MVP. Commit to a sober evening. If you are attending a party or at a bar or restaurant, enjoy the food, company and nonalcoholic drinks. Your positive influence could help keep others on the right track. If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely. Remember: You’re the night’s quarterback, and others are relying on you.

Drivers should be safe during the Super Bowl by planning ahead if they intend to drink. They shouldn’t wait until after drinking to decide how to get home. Impairment clouds judgment. Secure a designated sober driver or use a taxi or rideshare service for a safe ride home.

If a driver finds they are unable to drive, they should give their keys to a sober driver. When a friend has been drinking and is considering driving, be proactive — take away their keys and help them get a sober ride home. If anyone spots a drunk driver on the road, call 911 immediately.

For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.