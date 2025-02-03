FULTON COUNTY – Newton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes is suing Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr in hopes of stopping the possibility of a second suspension from office.
Marcello Banes sues Brian Kemp, Chris Carr over possible second suspension
Latest
-
Newton County Board of Commissioners appears poised to let HB581 take effect
-
Government pushes for denial in dismissing charges against in federal case against Marcello Banes and Stephanie Lindsey
-
Governor orders review commission to weigh suspension for Marcello Banes, Stephanie Lindsey
-
Commissioners discuss impending decision on House Bill 581