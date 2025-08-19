Life vest kiosks to go up at Factory Shoals Park

NEWTON COUNTY—Newton County Fire Services (NCFS) is in the process of implementing two free life vest loaner kiosks at Factory Shoals Park. This is the first step in the county’s effort to reduce drownings and near-drownings.

Through a $5,500 Walmart Grant, NCFS will be implementing two life vest kiosks at Factory Shoals Park. Each station is aiming to have five adult, five kid and five youth vests. Signage will instruct users how to select the appropriate size vest based on weight and how to properly wear the vest.

James Franklin is a fire safety educator with NCFS. Franklin said part of his job is community risk reduction, which involves assessing call data to identify and reduce points of risk.

“Through the data and my experience of being on the fire truck have found that we have a high number of drownings or near-drownings out at Factory Shoals Park,” Franklin said. “So [NCFS] started this initiative to try to come up with some sort of a solution or attempted solution to reduce that risk.”

The kiosks will be inspected on a monthly basis to ensure that the vests are undamaged and remain intact. Franklin said that the lifespan of a life vest varies, but they can last up to ten years.

“A lot of the incidents that we’ve had from drownings down there [at Factory Shoals Park] are people getting in the water that just don’t know how to swim,” Franklin said. “They don’t think it's very deep, but it does drop off. And then when they get in the deep part and can’t swim, this is where we want to step in and provide an opportunity where people can get in the water, but they’re going to do it safely.”

Franklin said the department has been working on this initiative for around six months, and that he expects that vests will be available at Factory Shoals Park within the next month.

However, work to counter drowning risk in the county does not stop there.

NCFS is hoping to expand the life vest kiosks to Lake Varner and the Yellow River in Porterdale. However, these sites will have to wait longer to receive their vests, as fire services are dependent upon grant funding to implement the kiosk and purchase the vests. Franklin hopes that the expansion can take place over the coming years.

As NCFS works to keep expanding this safety feature, they are accepting donations of gently used life vests. Anyone interested in donating a life vest can take it to the NCFS Headquarters at 4136 Highway 278 in Covington.