Keep Newton Beautiful to host Shred Day Event

Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB) invites Newton County residents to bring paper documents to its next Paper Shred Event at the Frank B. Turner, Sr. Covington Branch Library parking lot (left side, 7116 Floyd St., NE) on Monday, November 18, from 9 a.m. until the shred truck is full for free on site shredding. Each person will be limited to 5 standard boxes of paper. The shred truck usually fills by about 11:30 a.m.

KNB, the local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, provides environmental education and beautification programs in Newton County. KNB is sponsoring the community paper shred day as an America Recycles Day (ARD) Event, and all paper collected will be recycled.

According to KNB Manager Laurie Riley, “KNB’s Paper Shred Event offers a convenient service at no cost to Newton County residents, who can safely dispose of confidential documents without the worry of identity theft.”

ARD takes place on and around November 15 each year, recognizing the benefits of recycling and raising awareness about the value of reducing, reusing, and recycling throughout the year. ARD was started by the National Recycling Coalition in 1997. ARD is now managed by Keep America Beautiful, which provides promotional support to local affiliates who organize events in their communities.

KNB’s first community Paper Shred Event was held for Earth Day in 2014, with more than 3 tons recycled. The record for KNB’s event is 10 tons of paper collected on April 19, 2021. KNB plans to continue to coordinate free community paper shred events twice a year and is seeking sponsors to offset event costs. For more information, visit www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org or call 770-784-2015.