Federal funding for proposed Westside Youth Facility still available

NEWTON COUNTY – Despite assertions to the contrary, federal funding for the proposed Westside Youth Facility is still on the table. In early 2023, Newton County was awarded $4 million in federal funding for a proposed community center for the Westside Youth Facility. The funding is from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and was facilitated by Congressman Hank Johnson’s office following an application submitted by former District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders. But for a number of reasons, the county seemingly has not moved forward with the project in the years since.