Marcus Jordan to run for chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners

Newton County Tax Commissioner, Marcus Jordan, is pleased to announce his 2024 campaign for Chair of the Newton County Commission. After a successful term as Tax Commissioner, Jordan wants to bring his almost 25 years of government experience to the Newton County Commission. Jordan is committed to ensuring a better quality of life and economic prosperity for all the citizens of Newton County.

Jordan’s candidacy for Chairman of the Board of Commissioners will bring a transformative commitment to better government, smart growth for our community, and transparency in all aspects of Newton County government. Jordan states that he is the only candidate who has the commitment to serve Newton County residents with integrity and a vision for a better future.

Jordan concludes, “Our campaign can only win if the grassroots supporters are on our team. From day one through Election Day, your support is the most valuable resource my candidacy for Chairman of the Newton County Commissioners can have. I need you and your prayers now more than ever.”

The 2024 Newton County General Primary election takes place on May 21, 2024. Early voting begins on April 29, 2024 – May 17, 2024.

To connect with the campaign email: electmarcusjordan@outlook.com



