Annual Mayor/Chairman’s Walk proves that seniors are full of life

Newton County Senior Services once again set aside a morning last Friday to celebrate Older Americans Month with the annual Chairman/Mayor’s Walk.

Each year, the senior citizens of the county gather on the Covington Square to walk from the Historic Courthouse to the Josephine B. Brown Senior Center at Turner Lake. The Newton County Chairman and the Covington Mayor traditionally lead the march.

Mayor Fleeta Baggett was present and excited for the walk.

“I’m so glad to see this big crowd again,” Baggett said. “And it’s even bigger this year than it was last year.”

Vice Chair and District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason represented the county on behalf of Interim Chairwoman Linda Hays, who could not be in attendance.

“I’m excited to be here standing on behalf of the Newton County Board of Commissioners as the Vice Chair this year,” Mason said.

Baggett and Mason displayed the proclamation that declared May as Older Americans Month. Baggett held the proclamation for all to see while Mason read it aloud.

The lively group was decked out in their customary red shirts that declare “Together we are a family.” But purple shirts also dotted the crowd, marking members of “the Brotherhood.”

Following the welcome remarks, the crowd kicked off the morning with some stretches and a dance performance before beginning the trek to Turner Lake.