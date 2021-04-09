County seeks public input for Newton County Transit Master Plan

The county Department of Transportation is seeking input through May 9 from those who live and work in Newton County to inform the government's first Transit Master Plan (TMP), known as Moving Newton.

The development of the plan is a direct outcome and recommendation of the county’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan that was completed in 2018.

With funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), the goal of the TMP is to identify the feasibility of various public transit options that could serve the needs of Newton County residents.

Survey participants are asked to share their daily travel patterns to home, work, school and entertainment activities and offer their vision for the availability of future transit options in the county.

“As an important first step, we want people who live and work in Newton County to participate in the process by sharing their daily travel experiences,” Chester Clegg, Newton County Transportation Department Director said.

“By doing so, the communities’ input will help shape future transit options available to help residents and visitors alike, move into and throughout Newton County.“

Anticipated to be completed in early 2022; the Transit Master Plan will offer additional opportunities for community feedback as the project completes key milestones.

Individuals are welcome to participate in the public survey, sign up for future project updates, and learn more about the Moving Newton: Transit Master Plan by visiting http://www.MovingNewton.com or by emailing info@movingnewton.com.