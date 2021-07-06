Council fills Covington Police Department Citizen Review Board

COVINGTON, Ga. — Nearly two months after historically establishing a Citizen Review Board for the city’s police department, the Covington City Council elected to fill the seven-member committee during its regular meeting, June 21.



The Citizen Review Board charged to operate similarly to an oversight committee was established in early April. It’s top priority is “to foster transparency, enhance communication and ensure a relationship of trust and respect between the Covington Police Department and the community it serves … and to increase and demonstrate police accountability and credibility with the public.”

In previous reports by The Covington News, city leaders have touted the board’s establishment “historic,” and “a good start” to achieving the goal of full transparency and trust between the community and law enforcement.

Per the city’s ordinance, board members may not include the mayor or council, a city employee, an immediate family member of a city employee, currently working for a law enforcement agency, hold a political office or be campaigning for a political office or have any prior felony convictions or any conviction involving moral turpitude. No member other than the non-voting member appointed by the police chief shall have been previously employed by the Covington Police Department. Members must also be 18 years or older.

The mayor and council were each allowed to nominate someone to serve on the board. Mayor Steve Horton nominated Janet A. Goodman. Councilwoman Fleeta Baggett nominated Chris Smith.Councilman Don Floyd nominated Judith Weaver. Councilman Anthony Henderson nominated Michael Syphoe. Councilwoman Susie Keck nominated Pat Showalter. Councilman Kenneth Morgan nominated Rosie Crawford. Councilwoman Hawnethia Williams appointed Greg Shy.

Each nomination was approved unanimously, but in order to officially assume a position on the board, prospective members are required to complete a written application, pass a background check with no felony convictions, successfully complete the Covington Police Department Citizens Academy and devote a minimum of nine hours to participate in a ride-along on patrol with the department.

The Citizen Review Board will meet quarterly, at minimum, per the city’s ordinance. All meetings are open to the public. Members may not miss more than three scheduled meetings per year without “good cause.”

Actions of the board “shall not limit the powers and responsibilities of the police chief pursuant to the charter and other applicable laws, nor the rights of members of the police department with respect to disciplinary action.”

The board is not allowed to make any confidential police document or any information within such documents known to the public. Findings and conclusions of the board, including information received through interviews, study and review of documents, must remain confidential until the board publicly votes to approve release.

An eighth person, who will be appointed by the police chief, will serve as the board’s coordinator. The coordinator will be a non-voting member and not included in determination of a quorum.

The coordinator’s duties would include assisting with training of the members; prepare the agenda and provide proper notice for each meeting; serving as administrative liaison between the board and the police chief; and reporting the board’s findings to the police chief. The coordinator would also be required to file a written report to the city council on an annual basis informing the council of the number and nature of matters considered by the board, the recommendations made to the chief of police and the official response of the department to said recommendations.

In other business, the council:

• Approved appointments of Roger Tingler, Elizabeth Harwell and Lucinda Faulkner to the Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals; and John Maxwell to the Covington Planning Commission.

• Approved a resolution to include tables and chairs as part of rental fees for the fair building, pavilion and/or band shell at Legion Field.

• Heard from Robert Clay, who lives on Nelson Drive. Clay urged the council to consider lowering the speed limit in his neighborhood. Currently the speed limit is posted at 30 mph, but Clay said a local kid often drove recklessly — “like Dale Earnhardt.” Clay also urged the city to increase its police presence within the area. Horton told Clay the city would take his comments under consideration and look into the issues brought up, but acknowledged that it may take time in order to “make sure we’re doing everything the right way.”

• Approved the addition of Juneteenth National Independence Day as a paid holiday for 2022 for city employees. City Manager Scott Andrews said if the holiday fell on Saturday or Sunday, the city would close its offices Friday or Monday, respectively, to recognize the holiday.

• Approved a contract with the masonic lodge to paint a mural on the building.

• Approved a special-use permit to allow a personal care home to be located at 7125 Puckett Street.

• Approved the initiation of a text amendment to Chapter 16 of the City of Covington Code to provide enhanced corridor standards in certain areas of the city.

• Tabled discussion on code enforcement concerns to July 6.

• Approved an engineering service contract with Benesch for Covington Municipal Airport for five years. Such a contract is required to receive federal funding.

• Approved a “blanket contract” with Southern Pipeline in the amount of $563,050 for gas department mains and services installation. Contract is to cover any main installation unable to do in-house.

• Approved a second letter to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs “in support of Covington Square for the acquisition/rehabilitation of the senior development.”

• Approved the appointment of Bobby Johnson to be a Member Representative to the city’s membership in Georgia Public Web.

• Approved amending the current budget to include additional revenues and expenditures as actual figures become available.