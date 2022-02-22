Cost of tags for dumping household trash reduced through mid-year in Newton

COVINGTON, Ga. — The cost of 2021-22 hang tags needed for dumping of household garbage at county convenience centers will be reduced through June 30.

Hang tags will be $80 starting Feb. 21 for 2020-21 hang tags. These tags will expire on June 30, which is the end of the county government's fiscal year.

The vehicle hang tags for 2022-23 will go on sale June 30 and be required to enter any of Newton County’s six convenience centers beginning July 1. The new tags will cost $170.

Newton County offers trash collection convenience centers to its residents in the form of six centers. These centers, which are strategically located throughout the county, accept household garbage, bulk waste and recyclables. Up to 10 bags of trash per week will be allowed.

Residents may purchase hang tags online at https://www.co.newton.ga.us/FormCenter/County-Services-9/Residential-User-Access-Program-50, or in person at the Newton County Historic Courthouse at 1124 Clark St., Covington.

In person purchases are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.