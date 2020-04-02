State offers delays on income tax, vehicle registration

ATLANTA — Georgia residents will have a little longer to file their income taxes and pay for vehicle registration.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused courthouses to close to foot traffic and thrown millions across the country out of work. As a bit of relief, drivers in Georgia may delay renewing their car tags a little while.

Vehicle registrations that expire between March 16 and May 14 are extended through May 15.

Gov. Brian Kemp previously announced that the Georgia Department of Revenue was following the lead of the IRS by extending the 2019 income tax filing deadline to July 15.

“Aligning with this decision makes filing and paying state and federal taxes as easy as possible for Georgia taxpayers due to the unprecedented circumstances we are facing because of COVID-19,” state Revenue Commissioner David Curry said.