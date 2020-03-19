Newton County schools closed through Spring Break

In response to Gov. Brian Kemp urging schools across the state of Georgia to remain closed through Tuesday, March 31, the Newton County School System altered its tentative return date Wednesday evening.

All NCSS schools will now remain closed through Spring Break. They will plan to reopen their doors on Monday, April 13.

Understanding the fluid nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release also stated the school system “will continue to monitor the situation and reach out to you if our return date needs to be adjusted.”