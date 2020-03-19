By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County schools closed through Spring Break
All NCCS schools now scheduled to return April 13
NCSS Closed
Mason Wittner
Updated: March 19, 2020, 8:48 a.m.

In response to Gov. Brian Kemp urging schools across the state of Georgia to remain closed through Tuesday, March 31, the Newton County School System altered its tentative return date Wednesday evening.

All NCSS schools will now remain closed through Spring Break. They will plan to reopen their doors on Monday, April 13.

Understanding the fluid nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release also stated the school system “will continue to monitor the situation and reach out to you if our return date needs to be adjusted.”