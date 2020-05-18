Newton County confirms 10th COVID-19 death

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed in Newton County over the weekend, raising the county’s death toll to 10.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the two latest deaths were a 64-year-old female with unknown health conditions and a male of at least 90 with a compromised immune system. In total, the county has now had 257 confirmed cases of the novel virus and 55 hospitalizations.

The DPH reported Newton County’s first death from COVID-19 on April 3. The initial deceased victim was stated to be a 61-year-old male with underlying health conditions. Males ages 85 and 77, both of whom were said to have had compromised immune systems, were reported to have died from the virus in the days that followed.

Three more coronavirus deaths — a 62-year-old female with compromised health and two males, 66 and 52, with unknown health conditions — were confirmed during the week of April 24.

Two weeks ago, the DPH reported that females ages 58 and 73 from Newton County had died from COVID-19. Their health prior to contracting the virus remains unknown.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, May 18, there had been 38,283 confirmed cases in Georgia, leading to 6,992 hospitalizations and 1,649 deaths. The DPH recently began updating its Daily Status Report three times a day at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to enable more consistent reporting and timely data.