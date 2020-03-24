Georgia Responds taking volunteers for COVID-19 fight

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health is receiving offers from medical professionals and other individuals looking for ways to help with the COVID-19 response.

An effective response relies on volunteers who are pre-credentialed and organized. Georgia Responds is Georgia’s health and medical volunteer program which matches the skills and credentials of medical and non-medical volunteers to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia.

Medical volunteers may be used to answer medical questions coming into the COVID-19 hotline or assist at test specimen collection sites. Non-medical volunteers may be used in administrative roles at either the call center or test collection sites or provide interpretation or other skills as needed.

To volunteer, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds and click on the “Register Now” box. Registration only takes a few minutes. Prospective volunteers will be asked for their name, address, contact information and occupation type.

In order to be eligible for some assignments, responders are encouraged to complete a profile summary, which includes skills and certifications, training, medical history, emergency contact and deployment preferences.

Once your skills and credentials are reviewed, you will be notified by a DPH representative.