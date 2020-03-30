Georgia surpasses 3,000 cases of COVID-19

COVINGTON, Ga. — The total number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia surpassed 3,000 by the end of the day Monday.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 3,032 total cases of COVID-19 along with 773 hospitalized patients and 102 deaths.

Newton County is up to 22 cases as of DPH’s 7p.m. update Monday. DPH is giving twice-daily updates on COVID-19 due to the global pandemic that has not spared Georgia.

Out of 13,457 total tests, 1,895 were done at the GDPH lap with 301 testing positive. At commercial labs, 2,731 of the 11,562 tests have returned positive for COVID-19.

The state said 92% of cases involve patients 18 and older, but just 35% of the cases are in patients over 60.

Of the surrounding counties, Gwinnett has the most confirmed cases at 178 followed by Henry at 68, Rockdale at 29, Butts with six, Walton at five, Jasper with two and Morgan County with one.

Fulton County, the site of the first confirmed case in Georgia, still has the most confirmed cases at 503. Cobb County (250), Dekalb (294), Dougherty (278) and Bartow (125) all have over 100 confirmed cases.

There are still 114 with unknown information.

The state has now started to release information about those patients that have passed away due to the virus. The available information for many of the deceased includes age, gender, county of residence and if the person had an underlying health condition.

Of the 102 deaths in Georgia, just four had no underlying heath conditions, but they were over the age of 55. However, it is unknown if 27 of the 102 deceased patients had underlying health conditions.

Trump declares Georgia disaster area

On Sunday, President Donald Trump declared Georgia a major disaster area due to the spread of COVID-19.

The declaration makes federal emergency aid available to the state and local recovery efforts dating back to Jan. 20.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75%.

“Georgia is grateful for this designation, as it will enable the state to continue partnering with federal agencies in a coordinated fight against this pandemic,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement Sunday.

“The presidential declaration is a critical step in providing additional assistance to our state and local governments as they continue to respond to COVID-19.”

Social distancing at parks

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday it would enforce Kemp’s executive order limiting large gatherings on state bodies of water and campgrounds.

“They are monitoring coves where people tend to congregate and, if necessary, using bullhorns to tell people to comply with the order,” Kemp and DNR Commissioner Mark Williams said in a joint statement.

“Officials will approach people in violation of the order and demand compliance for the well-being of our citizens and state. Local officials are also working hard to ensure compliance with local directives, which vary by city and county across our state.”