Daily update: Georgia COVID 19 cases double since Sunday

EDITOR’S NOTE: We will update this story with numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 7 p.m. status update once they become available.

COVINGTON, Ga. — After just three days, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has doubled.

Wednesday’s noon status update from the Georgia Department of Public Health showed no new cases involving a Newton County residents. However, the state is up to 1,247 confirmed cases of the virus and 40 deaths.

The total number of cases in the state has jumped dramatically since Sunday evening when the DPH reported 620 cases and 25 deaths.

State officials said the large increase of cases over the past two days is in part a reflection on an improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories, which often have sparse patient data.

DPH is working to complete the records.

Out of 6,179 total tests, 1,482 were done at the GDPH lap with 206 testing positive. At commercial labs, 1,041 of the 4,697 tests have returned positive for COVID-19.

The state said 95% of cases involve patients 18 and older, but just 35% of the cases are in patients over 60.

DHP has also started to keep track of the number of hospitalizations due to the virus. As of noon Wednesday, 394 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Of the surrounding counties, Gwinnett has the most confirmed cases at 48 followed by Henry with 12, Rockdale with nine, Butts at two and Morgan County with one. Walton County and Jasper County each had confirmed cases for the first time on Tuesday.

The state confirmed a positive diagnosis of a Walton resident at noon Tuesday. Walton had gone more than a week through daily, and later twice-daily, updates on COVID-19 tests before getting a positive diagnosis in a resident.

A confirmed case had been reported earlier in a worker at the Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc. plant in Monroe, but that person lives in neighboring Gwinnett County.

Fulton County, the site of the first confirmed case in Georgia, still has the most confirmed cases at 198. Cobb County (101), Dekalb (116), Dougherty (109) and Bartow (78) all have over 70 confirmed cases.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday issued an executive order requiring Georgians who are at risk of contracting the virus to stay home. He ordered bars and nightclubs closed and prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people.