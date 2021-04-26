Conservative Union gives Hice top rating, Johnson near lowest

One Newton County congressman earned a top rating for his votes from the American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF) while the other received almost the lowest rating possible.

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, received a 100% rating from the organization that hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), a news release stated.

Hice represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District that includes eastern Newton County.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, scored 4% on the rating.

Johnson represents the 4th Congressional District that includes Covington and western Newton County.

All lawmakers at the federal and state levels in the U.S. are scored on a 100-point scale.

To produce this year’s scorecard, the ACUF’s Center for Legislative Accountability selected a wide array of issues relating to fiscal, tax, regulatory, education, environment, Second Amendment rights, election security, life, and government integrity, the release stated.

In the 2020 session, Hice and seven other members of the Georgia congressional delegation received awards for earning scores of 80% or higher from ACUF on 26 votes.

The others were Rep. Barry Loudermilk (100%), Rep. Rick Allen (93%), former Rep. Doug Collins (85%), Rep. Buddy Carter (85%), Rep. Drew Ferguson (85%), former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (83%), and Rep. Austin Scott (81%).

Georgia’s remaining members received the following scores: former Rep. Rob Woodall (79%), former Sen. David Perdue (78%), Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. (4%), Rep. Lucy McBath (4%), and Rep. David Scott (4%).

Lawmaker ratings will be used to determine speaking invitations to CPAC and other ACU regional events.

This year CPAC and ACUF will present awards to 122 of the 535 members of Congress.

The awards are used to help voters and activists identify which lawmakers are best upholding conservative principles and who to rally behind, the release stated.

The ratings were part of the ACUF’s 50th edition of its annual ratings of Congress.

CPAC 2021 in February featured former president Donald Trump as its keynote speaker.